FBD paid Lemon & Duke €52,000 after inaccurate representation

FBD paid a Dublin pub “substantial” compensation totalling €52,000 after accepting that it had made an inaccurate representation which the publican had relied upon in taking out cover with the insurer.

Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, made a representation to Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, on March 2 prior to the publican taking out cover against losses arising from Covid-19, the Commercial Court heard.

Shanahan told Anderson via email that...