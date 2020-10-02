FBD fighting pub test cases to ‘defend the integrity of insurance contract’

FBD is defending test cases brought against it in relation to the non-payment of business interruption claims to defend the “integrity of the insurance contract”, its interim chief executive has told staff.
In a message to employees sent this morning, Paul D’Alton said FBD did not enter lightly into defending the cases taken against it by publicans which come before the court next week.
“For our part, we have to defend...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team