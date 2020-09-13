FBD evidence gathering in pubs test case described as ‘disturbing’

FBD, the insurance company, was accused of having a “disturbing” approach to the discovery of documents in a high-profile test case between it and several publicans at a commercial court hearing on Friday.

The discovery process was described as being “unsatisfactory from start to finish” by Michael Cush SC, counsel for the Leopardstown Inn, one of the pubs involved.

“It is abundantly clear that FBD have not discharged their obligations to...