Family of detained businessman call for government to step up pressure

The family of the Irish businessman detained in China for almost three years have appealed for the government to forcefully demand his release on human rights grounds.

Richard O’Halloran is effectively a commercial hostage in China due to a legal dispute involving China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the Dublin-based firm he works for.

The 46-year-old father of four has not been charged with any crime, and is not suspected of any wrongdoing...