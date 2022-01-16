Subscribe Today
Family of detained businessman call for government to step up pressure

Richard O’Halloran has been unable to leave China for the past three years, due to a legal dispute involving his employer

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
16th January, 2022
Tara O'Halloran with her kids Ben, Amber, Isabella and Scarlett. Tara's husband Richard O'Halloran has not been charged with any crime and is not suspected of any wrongdoing, but has been unable to leave China since February 2019. Picture Fergal Phillips

The family of the Irish businessman detained in China for almost three years have appealed for the government to forcefully demand his release on human rights grounds.

Richard O’Halloran is effectively a commercial hostage in China due to a legal dispute involving China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the Dublin-based firm he works for.

The 46-year-old father of four has not been charged with any crime, and is not suspected of any wrongdoing...

