Wednesday September 23, 2020
Facebook says its warning over EU operations is to ‘send a signal’

The social media giant is fighting a preliminary ruling banning the transfer of EU citizens’ data to the US

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd September, 2020
Facebook insisted yesterday it was committed to Europe but warned that there were profound consequences to the proposed ban on transatlantic data transfers. Picture: Getty

Facebook has said its warning about being unable to operate it services in the European Union in a recent High Court filing was to “send a signal” about the consequences of banning the transfer of personal data to the United States.

The issue relates to a preliminary ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) banning the transfer of EU citizens’ data due to concerns about American intelligence agencies.

Facebook has sought...

