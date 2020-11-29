Tuesday December 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook moderators required to acknowledge risk of PTSD

Document requires staff to sign disclosure that they understand the content they will be reviewing ‘may be disturbing’ and ‘may impact’ mental health

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan

Róisín Burke

Journalist

@roisinmburke
29th November, 2020
Facebook is under fire for its alleged lack of support for its content moderators. Picture: Getty

Facebook content moderators working for Accenture in Dublin have been issued with a form requiring them to acknowledge that the job can cause post traumatic stress disorder, the Business Post has learned.

The document, which has been seen by this newspaper, requires staff to sign a disclosure that: “I understand the content I will be reviewing may be disturbing. It is possible that reviewing such content may impact my mental health, and it could even...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

More than 100 sex offenders did not take part in post jail release treatment programme

Only 22 prisoners took part in Building Better Lives programme after they were released last year

Claire McNamara | 9 hours ago

Compulsory vaccination could be supported by Constitution

If the Oireachtas were to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory, some legal experts believe constitutional law could support rather than defeat such a move

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Analysis: Details about Woulfe appointment damaging for McEntee and government

Minister for Justice reveals to Dáil that Leo Varadkar told her he thought Séamus Woulfe would be a ‘good judge‘

Michael Brennan | 4 days ago