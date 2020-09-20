Sunday September 20, 2020
Facebook fears ruling may force it to pull social media platforms from EU

Court filings show tech giant doesn’t believe it can convince Data Protection Commission to overturn preliminary ruling that bans transfer of data from EU to US

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
20th September, 2020
Under fire: Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon

Facebook fears that a ruling by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) could force it to pull its social media platforms from Europe, High Court filings show.

The social media giant said it does not believe it can convince the watchdog to overturn a preliminary ruling banning the transfer of personal data from EU citizens to servers in the US which relates to concerns about American intelligence agencies.

In the filings which detail the gravity of...

