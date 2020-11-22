Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook and Twitter tell Tweed that Egypt is ‘not in Middle East’

The high-profile solicitor says he has been frustrated in his efforts to lodge complaints against the tech giants over the removal of a marketing firm’s social media accounts

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
22nd November, 2020
Paul Tweed: ‘I can’t understand why an office in charge of the Middle East wouldn’t include Egypt.’ Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Egypt is not in the Middle East for Facebook and Twitter’s legal purposes, according to the companies’ correspondence with Paul Tweed.

The high-profile solicitor told the Business Post that he has been frustrated in his efforts to lodge complaints because of both firms’ position that matters relating to Egypt are managed by their United States offices, and not their Dublin headquarters, which oversee the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Woulfe crisis must signal end to cosy, unvetted judicial appointments

As the Séamus Woulfe controversy continues, the main lesson to be learned is surely that transparency is of the utmost importance

Donncha O’Connell | 3 hours ago

CNN claims protection of US constitution in Ganley case

Cable news network says first amendment and SPEECH Act will apply in Irishman’s defamation action

Barry J Whyte | 3 hours ago

Medical report highlights psychological distress in former Facebook moderators

Facebook is coming under growing pressure about the long-term effects of viewing disturbing material on its content moderators

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago