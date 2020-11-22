Facebook and Twitter tell Tweed that Egypt is ‘not in Middle East’

Egypt is not in the Middle East for Facebook and Twitter’s legal purposes, according to the companies’ correspondence with Paul Tweed.
The high-profile solicitor told the Business Post that he has been frustrated in his efforts to lodge complaints because of both firms’ position that matters relating to Egypt are managed by their United States offices, and not their Dublin headquarters, which oversee the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team