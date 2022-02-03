Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Extra judge appointed to ease personal injury case backlog

Extra cases being heard to reduce eight-month wait time

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd February, 2022
Extra judge appointed to ease personal injury case backlog
There are 1,600 Dublin-based personal injury claims awaiting a hearing. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An extra judge is to be added to work through the 1,600 Dublin-based personal injury claims that are awaiting a hearing.

The additional judge will be assigned from March 1 and, as a result, an additional five cases a day will be heard, the Law Society said.

At present, cases are being given hearing dates as far away as October, a Courts Service spokesman said. An estimated 1,600 cases can be scheduled in that period. Urgent cases...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, along with hoteliers John Sweeney and James Sweeney, each faced a summons related to organising an Oireachtas Golf Society event at the Station House Hotel in Clifden during pandemic restrictions on August 19, 2020. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Judge dismisses charges in ‘Golfgate’ trial

Legal Ann Healy
Paddy Cosgrave, the Web Summit chief executive, has filed a High Court affidavit denying a series of allegations made against him by former colleagues. Picture: Getty

Paddy Cosgrave denies former Web Summit directors were co-founders and says they were given the ‘vanity’ titles as a ‘soother’

Legal Catherine Sanz
Clinicians claim that the HSE’s new standard operating procedure forces them to identify whether a child has a disability in a 90-minute session

Children with disabilities waiting ‘up to seven years’ for services

Legal Catherine Sanz
The Department of Justice does not release the names of the people who have been issued with deportation orders

Deportation orders issued for 252 convicted criminals during pandemic

Legal Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1