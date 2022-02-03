Extra judge appointed to ease personal injury case backlog

An extra judge is to be added to work through the 1,600 Dublin-based personal injury claims that are awaiting a hearing.

The additional judge will be assigned from March 1 and, as a result, an additional five cases a day will be heard, the Law Society said.

At present, cases are being given hearing dates as far away as October, a Courts Service spokesman said. An estimated 1,600 cases can be scheduled in that period. Urgent cases...