Ex-Rehab employee receives €10,000 payout over bullying allegation

Rehab Group, which is backed by taxpayer money, has had to pay out €10,000 to a former employee who was shown “a lack of care” over a bullying allegation.

The employee, Annette Roberts, claimed she had quit Rehab because an unnamed colleague had created a “toxic” and “dysfunctional” atmosphere.

Roberts, who had worked for Rehab since 2001, claimed that Rehab’s human resource department’s failure to deal with a bullying...