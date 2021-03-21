Subscribe Today
Everseen’s submissions ‘under seal’ in legal action with Walmart

Cork-based tech firm valued at over €100m claims US retail giant stole its trade secrets

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
21st March, 2021
Alan O’Herlihy, Everseen founder: checkout technology Pic: John Allen

Everseen, the Cork-based tech firm, has been granted permission to file court submissions under seal in a case it is taking against Walmart, the US retail giant.

The company, which is valued at more than €100 million, claims that Walmart, a former client, stole its trade secrets.

An Arkansas district court has granted Everseen’s request for the details of its complaint and supporting exhibits to be redacted to protect both parties’ confidential information and trade...

