Everseen’s submissions ‘under seal’ in legal action with Walmart

Everseen, the Cork-based tech firm, has been granted permission to file court submissions under seal in a case it is taking against Walmart, the US retail giant.

The company, which is valued at more than €100 million, claims that Walmart, a former client, stole its trade secrets.

An Arkansas district court has granted Everseen’s request for the details of its complaint and supporting exhibits to be redacted to protect both parties’ confidential information and trade...