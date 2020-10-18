Sunday October 18, 2020
European Commission to contact Irish data watchdog over data transfers to US

Data transfers have come under scrutiny following Facebook’s recent clash with the IDPC over a European legal ruling

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
18th October, 2020
Helen Dixon is the Irish Data Protection Commissioner, whose offices are under investigation in relation to data transfers to the US

The European Commission is set to contact the Irish data watchdog, as part of its attempts to facilitate transatlantic data transfers in line with EU privacy rights.

The area has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after Facebook and the Irish Data Protection Commissioner clashed over the interpretation of a Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling made in July.

The DPC issued Facebook with a preliminary ruling in late August banning...

