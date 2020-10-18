European Commission to contact Irish data watchdog over data transfers to US

The European Commission is set to contact the Irish data watchdog, as part of its attempts to facilitate transatlantic data transfers in line with EU privacy rights.
The area has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after Facebook and the Irish Data Protection Commissioner clashed over the interpretation of a Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling made in July.
The DPC issued Facebook with a preliminary ruling in late August banning...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team