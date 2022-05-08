Subscribe Today
€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2

A settlement has been reached with the building’s tenant, the Kilkenny shop, scuppering plans to build an eight-storey block on the site owned by Larry Goodman’s family

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
8th May, 2022
Kilkenny shop and restaurant in the Setanta Centre in Dublin’s Nassau Street: parties reached agreement over plans for the site. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A €150 million proposed redevelopment of a building owned by Larry Goodman’s family will not go ahead after a settlement was reached with its tenant, the Business Post understands.

The Setanta Centre, an office block and retail space on Nassau Street in Dublin 2, was embroiled in a legal battle with Clydaville Investments Limited, the company behind the Kilkenny shop, which is a tenant in the building.

Clydaville brought High Court proceedings...

