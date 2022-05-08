€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2
A settlement has been reached with the building’s tenant, the Kilkenny shop, scuppering plans to build an eight-storey block on the site owned by Larry Goodman’s family
A €150 million proposed redevelopment of a building owned by Larry Goodman’s family will not go ahead after a settlement was reached with its tenant, the Business Post understands.
The Setanta Centre, an office block and retail space on Nassau Street in Dublin 2, was embroiled in a legal battle with Clydaville Investments Limited, the company behind the Kilkenny shop, which is a tenant in the building.
Clydaville brought High Court proceedings...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover
Waterford woman Catherine O’Brien is a suspect in a number of cases, including being accused of setting up a fake company to defraud a dairy farmer
Chinese investor claims cash-for-visa firm no longer operating in Ireland
Zhiming Xi, who invested €1m through the Immigrant Investor Programme, is suing the Huawen Foundation after it failed to respond to his concerns
Big earners want to strike deals with taxman after settlement
A dozen or more high net worth individuals are hoping for a favourable deal with the Revenue Commissioner after a businessman allegedly agreed to settle for a fraction of his tax liability
University of Limerick says legal action by former top official blocking publication of report into €8m site purchase
High Court action by former chief operating officer means the university will not share important KPMG report with Dáil’s spending watchdog