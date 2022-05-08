€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2

A €150 million proposed redevelopment of a building owned by Larry Goodman’s family will not go ahead after a settlement was reached with its tenant, the Business Post understands.

The Setanta Centre, an office block and retail space on Nassau Street in Dublin 2, was embroiled in a legal battle with Clydaville Investments Limited, the company behind the Kilkenny shop, which is a tenant in the building.

Clydaville brought High Court proceedings...