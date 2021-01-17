Entrepreneur wins €400,000 court order from former business partner

Philip Gannon has received a court order in his favour against Ian Lucey, a tech entrepreneur, for a sum of about €400,000.

Gannon, an entrepreneur, owned Intelex, the British company known for its microwavable Warmies – soft toys that could be heated up. He netted millions when he exited the business.

His dealings with Lucey included a now-cancelled plan for a €20 million innovation hub for Dublin’s Dún Laoghaire harbour.