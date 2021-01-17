Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Entrepreneur wins €400,000 court order from former business partner

Philip Gannon’s joint dealings with Ian Lucey included a now-cancelled plan to redevelop Dún Laoghaire ferry terminal

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
17th January, 2021
Entrepreneur wins €400,000 court order from former business partner
Philip Gannon: his plans with Ian Lucey to build a €20 million innovation hub at Dún Laoghaire harbour have been cancelled. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Philip Gannon has received a court order in his favour against Ian Lucey, a tech entrepreneur, for a sum of about €400,000.

Gannon, an entrepreneur, owned Intelex, the British company known for its microwavable Warmies – soft toys that could be heated up. He netted millions when he exited the business.

His dealings with Lucey included a now-cancelled plan for a €20 million innovation hub for Dublin’s Dún Laoghaire harbour.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Some 1,800 Irish investors put €107 million into Dolphin, which collapsed into insolvency last year with more than €1 billion in liabilities.

New doubts over status of Dolphin Trust assets

Legal Róisín Burke 4 hours ago
Justice Denis McDonald plans to deliver his judgement on February 5

Ruling in publicans’ test case against FBD delayed by three weeks

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
Charles Smethurst and his wife Manou Lenz: the Germany-based Dolphin Trust was founded by Smethurst, who is now being investigated by German authorities on foot of a criminal complaint. Picture: Getty

Irish investor’s case to wind up Dolphin company pushed out to next month

Legal Róisín Burke 3 days ago
Fallon and Byrne was due to occupy a 10,000-square-foot space in Dundrum Town Centre’s Ashgrove Terrace. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dundrum Town Centre owner launches High Court action against Fallon and Byrne

Legal Rosanna Cooney 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1