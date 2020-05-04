Employers ‘may face claims over working from home’ facilities

Employers could face legal action if they do not ensure their employees have an appropriate place to work from when working from home, Cliona Kimber SC, chair of the employment bar association, has warned.
“Employers are thinking everything is going to be forgiven and it‘s not going to be,” Kimber said.
“Once the restrictions are lifted I am expecting the phone to be ringing with employers and employees looking for advice,...
