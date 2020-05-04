Monday May 4, 2020
Employers ‘may face claims over working from home’ facilities

Staff must have access to space, adequate lighting, heat, a lack of clutter and ventilation, a leading lawyer has warned.

4th May, 2020
Under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, employers must check that any temporary workspace being used by an employee is suitable for work.

Employers could face legal action if they do not ensure their employees have an appropriate place to work from when working from home, Cliona Kimber SC, chair of the employment bar association, has warned.

“Employers are thinking everything is going to be forgiven and it‘s not going to be,” Kimber said.

“Once the restrictions are lifted I am expecting the phone to be ringing with employers and employees looking for advice,...

