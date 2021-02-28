Subscribe Today
Elaine Byrne: White-collar crime may fascinate us, but it also costs society dearly

White-collar crime, perpetrated by the privileged, can cost society more than ‘street’ crime and must be tackled urgently

Elaine Byrne
28th February, 2021
Keith Flynn and Lyndsey Clarke, the former solicitors who stole almost €400,000 from banks and credit unions in an intricate fraud, don’t look like what we often think criminals look like

Two former solicitors were jailed last week after they pleaded guilty to fraud offences that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Keith Flynn and Lyndsey Clarke stole almost €400,000 from banks and credit unions in an intricate fraud which involved creating fake identities, paying homeless people for their PPS numbers, and wearing wigs as disguises.

The media coverage gave details of Flynn and Clarke’s middle-class backgrounds – the schools and universities they went to, the nice part of...

