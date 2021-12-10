Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Elaine Byrne: US experience shows how it pays to reward whistleblowers

We should take note here of a Harvard study which found that whistleblowers not only responded to the opportunity of financial incentives, but that the US Department of Justice took their claims more seriously, leading overall to a win-win for the taxpayer

Elaine Byrne
10th December, 2021
Elaine Byrne: US experience shows how it pays to reward whistleblowers
It is a life-changing decision for an employee to come forward with information about their firm’s wrongdoing. It can have hazardous consequences for your career, financial stability and mental health. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In May, a team of researchers from Harvard Business School published a ground-breaking report which examined the impact of financial incentives on whistleblowing in the US under the False Claims Act (FCA).

The FCA, also known as the Lincoln Law, imposes a civil liability on individuals or corporations who knowingly use a “false record or statement" to dishonestly obtain money from the government via fraud, or who conspire to do so.

The Harvard scholars...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A recent eviction of housing activists and squatters from a property at Dublin’s Prussia Street received widespread attention. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Regulation of officers carrying out evictions to commence early next year

Legal Eva Short
Mowi Ireland, the country’s largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon, has been seeking to construct a fish farm on a site at Shot Head in Bantry, Co Cork, which it said would have an estimated turnover of €26 million over a two-year production cycle

High Court will decide on row over Bantry salmon farm plan

Legal Catherine Sanz
Frank Hynes: accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies where he and his cousin Alan acted as directors

Jeweller claims he put €800k into account to avoid bank charges

Legal Catherine Sanz
Charles Smethurst, the Chief Executive of Dolphin Trust, later renamed German Property Group (GPG) collapsed last year

Brokers back probe into Dolphin’s Irish arm

Legal Róisín Burke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1