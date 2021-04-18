Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Elaine Byrne: Opening court to TV spotlight runs risk of playing to the gallery

The trial in the US of Derek Chauvin for the murder is being live-streamed, but we should be very wary of going down a similar road in this country

Elaine Byrne
18th April, 2021
Elaine Byrne: Opening court to TV spotlight runs risk of playing to the gallery
A screen grab from the live-stream of the trial of Derek Chauvin, holding microphone, for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, began three weeks ago in the northern American state of Minnesota. The death of the 46-year-old African-American in May last year triggered the largest protest movement in the US since the Civil Rights era, and reverberated around the world.

Peter A Cahill, the presiding judge, has permitted television cameras to live-stream the trial, a first for the state, due to the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Tony Robbins: the American self-help guru is to oppose the challenge to have his case against Buzzfeed UK heard in the Irish High Court. Picture: Getty

Buzzfeed pushes for self-help guru’s case to be heard in US

Legal Rosanna Cooney 10 hours ago
Richard O‘Halloran’s exit ban was lifted in January, but he was turned back from the airport when he attempted to board a flight on January 10 Pic: rte.ie

‘Slow but positive progress’ made in case of detained Irishman in China

Legal Rosanna Cooney 10 hours ago
Mark Quick, co-founder of Nephin Whiskey, has been told by a High Court judge to prepare an independent valuation to put a price on the company

Court tells Nephin founder to obtain an independent valuation of the firm

Legal Barry J Whyte 10 hours ago
Christy McCann is being represented by Oisin Murphy of Oisín Murphy Solicitors. Murphy told the Business Post that both cases were defamation proceedings

Former chief scout takes legal action against Scouting Ireland

Legal Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1