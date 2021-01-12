Subscribe Today
Dundrum Town Centre owner launches High Court action against Fallon and Byrne

The gourmet food retailer was due to open a branch in the Dublin shopping centre in April 2020 but did not take up the tenancy

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
12th January, 2021
Dundrum Town Centre owner launches High Court action against Fallon and Byrne
Fallon and Byrne was due to occupy a 10,000-square-foot space in Dundrum Town Centre’s Ashgrove Terrace. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The owner of Dundrum Town Centre has launched a High Court action against Fallon and Bryne, the gourmet food retailer, and Sarzala, its parent company.

Fallon and Byrne was due to occupy a 10,000-square-foot space in Dundrum Town Centre’s Ashgrove Terrace development and it had originally planned to include a flagship food hall, delicatessen and restaurant.

When the tenancy was announced in 2018, Hammerson, the owner of Dundrum Town Centre, said the fine...

