Sunday June 28, 2020
Dublin woman’s case against Rihanna listed for December

Dana Kavanagh is claiming mental distress and emotional suffering caused by an email from the singer about her husband

28th June, 2020
2
Rihanna: the singer is being sued by the wife of a former employee over an email. Picture: Getty

A High Court case against the pop superstar Rihanna has been reignited by an Irish woman over alleged “malicious falsehoods” in an email and a phone call.

Dana Kavanagh, who lives in Finglas, is claiming she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering as a result of what she maintains was a false and malicious email sent on July 11, 2013 by Rihanna about her husband, Geoffrey Keating.

Kavanagh is also suing over a phone...

