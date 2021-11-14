Subscribe Today
DPP drops opposition to civil trial of men for improper transactions

A liquidator is seeking to hold Alan Hynes and his cousin Frank liable for debts of €2.46 million

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
14th November, 2021
Frank Hynes: accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies where he and his cousin Alan acted as directors

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lifted its opposition to a civil trial against a former accountant and his cousin from going ahead, a court has heard.

Alan and Frank Hynes are accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies they acted as directors or alleged “de facto” directors of. A liquidator is seeking to have the men made liable for debts of €2.46 million, the majority of...

