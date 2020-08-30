Double setback for controversial Kildare housing plan

Kildare County Council has suffered two setbacks over its controversial new housing development plan, which critics say has cut the county’s housing targets by 81 per cent.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála overruled the council by issuing a material contravention to allow Rycroft Homes to build 345 units in the town of Kilcock – more than the current development plan would ordinarily allow.

Separately, as part of a judicial review of the plan...