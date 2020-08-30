Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Double setback for controversial Kildare housing plan

Kildare County Council’s Variation No.1, which effectively reduced its housing targets, challenged by both An Bord Pleanala and a judicial review

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
30th August, 2020
An Bord Pleanála overruled the council by issuing a material contravention to allow Rycroft Homes to build 345 units in the town of Kilcock

Kildare County Council has suffered two setbacks over its controversial new housing development plan, which critics say has cut the county’s housing targets by 81 per cent.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála overruled the council by issuing a material contravention to allow Rycroft Homes to build 345 units in the town of Kilcock – more than the current development plan would ordinarily allow.

Separately, as part of a judicial review of the plan...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ronan development arm hits back at Dublin City Council over Spencer Dock facility

Council claims Ronan Group’s proposed 152-unit shared living block would provide ‘poor standard’ of accommodation

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Crying Woulfe over ‘a calamity waiting to happen’

Former Chief Justice Susan Denham has been asked to analyse Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe’s presence at the golf dinner in Clifden, but there is a total absence of written guidelines on judicial conduct in this country

Rosanna Cooney | 4 hours ago

Creche chain at centre of RTÉ exposé is sued for battery of infant

The boy was 11 months old when he was allegedly assaulted at the Hyde & Seek creche in Drumcondra in Dublin

Rosanna Cooney | 4 hours ago