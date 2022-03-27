Donegal-based tax-refund firm takes Google to court over blocking of adverts
My Tax Back Limited claims it should have been exempt from the tech giant’s policy change on firms that offer services that can also be obtained directly from state agencies
A Donegal-based tax refund business is suing Google over a decision to suspend its advertising account, the Business Post can reveal.
My Tax Back Limited, which trades as My Tax Refund, issued the proceedings against Google earlier this month, but no documents have yet been filed, according to High Court records.
My Tax Back is owned by Gary O’Brien, a Donegal-based accountant, and according to O’Brien’s LinkedIn page the company “provides PAYE tax...
