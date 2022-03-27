Subscribe Today
Donegal-based tax-refund firm takes Google to court over blocking of adverts

My Tax Back Limited claims it should have been exempt from the tech giant’s policy change on firms that offer services that can also be obtained directly from state agencies

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
27th March, 2022
Donegal-based tax-refund firm takes Google to court over blocking of adverts
Google’s Dublin headquarters: My Tax Back Limited issued legal proceedings against the tech giant earlier this month. Picture: Tony O’Shea

A Donegal-based tax refund business is suing Google over a decision to suspend its advertising account, the Business Post can reveal.

My Tax Back Limited, which trades as My Tax Refund, issued the proceedings against Google earlier this month, but no documents have yet been filed, according to High Court records.

My Tax Back is owned by Gary O’Brien, a Donegal-based accountant, and according to O’Brien’s LinkedIn page the company “provides PAYE tax...

