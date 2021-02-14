Dolphin trustee to meet burned Irish investors
Wealth Options Trustees has arranged to discuss next steps for the thousands of Irish who sank money into the bankrupt German property fund
Wealth Options Trustees Limited, the Irish promoter and trustee for Dolphin Trust, where Irish investors fear they have lost millions, is to convene a series of meetings to discuss options and decision making.
In a letter sent to its Irish network of 144 brokers last Thursday, the firm said it planned to set up around 50 meetings involving Dolphin Trust’s 1,828 Irish investors, at a rate of three meetings a week over the next three...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Supermac’s boss takes property fund to court over ‘Monster House’
Pat McDonagh has moved to block the sale of a building in Kilkenny tenanted by his fast food after its owner was placed into receivership
Bust property group continued raising money despite collapse
The 1,800 Irish investors, among them healthcare workers, small business owners and pensioners who invested €107 million in Dolphin Trust had their investments written down as worthless late last year
Plan to donate Bewley’s Harry Clarke windows motivated by tax break, court told
Bewley’s does not own the stained glass windows and therefore cannot give them to the public, landlord RGRE group has claimed
James McDermott: ‘Out of office’ is not a done deal just yet
Legislation permitting employees to ask not to show up is on the way, but the right to work from home is not guaranteed for everyone