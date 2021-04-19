Subscribe Today
Dolphin Trust paper trail shows flow of money to ‘DT Cayman’ account

Accounts of related company show €7 million flowed out of Ireland to an account in Britain called ‘DT Cayman’ in a single three-month period

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
19th April, 2021
Bank statements show Irish investors’ money gathered through brokers was paid into a Lloyds bank account called DT Cayman where Charles Smethurst, left, was a director and shareholder

The discovery of a trove of documents linked to Dolphin Trust, the collapsed German fund which has left hundreds of Irish investors owed millions, has revealed flows of money to a British account called ‘DT Cayman’.

Lawyers at Coleman Legal, which represents a significant number of investors burnt by the fund’s collapse, are going through boxes of records discovered in the south of the country relating to Dolphin International Group.

Among...

