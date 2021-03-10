Dolphin Trust case judgment reveals struggle of elderly investor to find answers

A judgment issued today in a case linked to Dolphin Trust reveals the struggle by one of its hundreds of Irish investors to find answers to where her money has gone.

In the High Court Justice Brian O’Moore granted an order to wind up an entity called MUT 103, a special purpose vehicle linked to a Dolphin investment.

The action was taken by Kathleen Dineen, 78, from Ballincollig in Co Cork, who is one...