Dolphin Trust brokers’ group complains to Garda fraud unit

A group of brokers representing over 60 per cent of investors in Dolphin Trust has asked the Garda National Bureau for Economic Crime to investigate the crashed property group.

Forty brokers’ firms are involved in the move to have what happened at Dolphin Trust, now called German Property Group (GPG), investigated by the fraud unit.

Last night RTÉ’s Prime Time programme spoke to some of the more than 1,800 Irish investors in the fund which...