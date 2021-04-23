Subscribe Today
Dolphin Trust brokers’ group complains to Garda fraud unit

A group of 40 firms representing 1,180 Irish investors wants the National Bureau for Economic Crime to investigate the collapsed property group

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
23rd April, 2021
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. More than 1,800 Irish investors put €107 million into Dolphin, which collapsed into insolvency last year. Picture: Getty

A group of brokers representing over 60 per cent of investors in Dolphin Trust has asked the Garda National Bureau for Economic Crime to investigate the crashed property group.

Forty brokers’ firms are involved in the move to have what happened at Dolphin Trust, now called German Property Group (GPG), investigated by the fraud unit.

Last night RTÉ’s Prime Time programme spoke to some of the more than 1,800 Irish investors in the fund which...

