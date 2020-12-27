Dolphin investor: ‘it will take a long time to recover from this’

A small business owner who entrusted a chunk of his pension to Dolphin Trust, the bust property fund, has said he had no idea his investment could end up being written off as worthless.

Around 1,800 Irish investors put a combined €107 million of their pension or other investment monies into the unregulated German fund, in amounts averaging at about €60,000 each.

Dolphin Trust, now renamed German Property Group (GPG), went into preliminary bankruptcy in October...