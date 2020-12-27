Subscribe Today
Dolphin investor: ‘it will take a long time to recover from this’

A small business owner who put money into the bust property fund Dolphin Trust said he had no idea his entire investment could be lost

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
27th December, 2020
Charles Smethurst, founder of Dolphin Trust, and his wife and Manou Lenz,

A small business owner who entrusted a chunk of his pension to Dolphin Trust, the bust property fund, has said he had no idea his investment could end up being written off as worthless.

Around 1,800 Irish investors put a combined €107 million of their pension or other investment monies into the unregulated German fund, in amounts averaging at about €60,000 each.

Dolphin Trust, now renamed German Property Group (GPG), went into preliminary bankruptcy in October...

Share this post

