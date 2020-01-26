Doctor settles defamation action against Newstalk and Kelly

A doctor who administers controversial treatments has settled a defamation case against Newstalk and presenter Ciara Kelly for an undisclosed sum.

Dr Thomas Edward Gabriel Stewart, a qualified GP originally from Co Galway, took a case against the Communicorp Media-owned radio station and its lunchtime presenter Kelly in February 2018.

Earlier that month, Kelly had interviewed Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell as part of the Health Matters section of her Lunchtime Live show. The segment dealt...