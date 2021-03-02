Subscribe Today
Director who died last year was responsible for Dolphin Trust Irish investment, court is told

Case brought by 78-year-old Cork investor has revealed fresh details about the collapsed German property company

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
2nd March, 2021
Dolphin collapsed into insolvency last year with more than €1 billion in liabilities

A company director who died last year had day-to-day responsibility for running the Dolphin Trust Irish investment, a court has been told.

A case brought by Kathleen Dineen, an investor from Co Cork, revealed fresh details about the collapsed German property group where more than 1,800 Irish people entrusted a combined €107 million. Their investments have now been written down to zero.

Dineen, who is 78 and has multiple sclerosis, is owed €135,000. Her barrister told...

