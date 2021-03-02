Director who died last year was responsible for Dolphin Trust Irish investment, court is told
Case brought by 78-year-old Cork investor has revealed fresh details about the collapsed German property company
A company director who died last year had day-to-day responsibility for running the Dolphin Trust Irish investment, a court has been told.
A case brought by Kathleen Dineen, an investor from Co Cork, revealed fresh details about the collapsed German property group where more than 1,800 Irish people entrusted a combined €107 million. Their investments have now been written down to zero.
Dineen, who is 78 and has multiple sclerosis, is owed €135,000. Her barrister told...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: White-collar crime may fascinate us, but it also costs society dearly
White-collar crime, perpetrated by the privileged, can cost society more than ‘street’ crime and must be tackled urgently
Most Pandemrix plaintiffs settle with state over swine flu vaccine
Claimants say they developed narcolepsy after getting Pandemrix vaccine for which state gave drug maker GSK indemnity
Constitutional challenge to Seanad voting rules heads to High Court
Case brought by UL graduate Tomás Heneghan contends that current rules about who can be an elector are unconstitutional
Martin appeals directly to Chinese premier for release of Irish citizen
Richard O’Halloran has been detained in China for two years due to a legal dispute between Chinese authorities and the firm he works for