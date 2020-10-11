Developers clash again over works at former Eircom site

The long-running legal battle between rival developers Johnny Ronan and the Kenny family has been further escalated by a new High Court case.

A Kenny family company, Sunny Quarter DAC, a subsidiary of Clancourt, launched legal proceedings against Ronan’s RGRE Burlington last week and will be applying for entry to the fast-track Commercial Court tomorrow.

The two sides have been locked in a legal dispute over Clancourt’s development of Four Park Place, which...