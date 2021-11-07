Developer Kavanagh settles salary dispute with former executive

The former chief financial officer of the holding company for Greg Kavanagh’s businesses has settled his Workplace Relations Commission claim at the eleventh hour.

Adrian Watson, who worked for the well-known developer’s Structured Marshalled Investments (SMIL) firm for two years and is still listed as a director there, claimed he was owed in the region of €13,000 in outstanding salary.

His case against SMIL was due to be heard last Thursday...