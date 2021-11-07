Subscribe Today
Developer Kavanagh settles salary dispute with former executive

The case is one of many legal wrangles the businessman has faced in the past 18 months from clients, creditors and contractors

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th November, 2021
A seasoned developer, Greg Kavanagh made his name with canny site acquisitions during the last recession with his then business partner Pat Crean, through their New Generation company. Picture: Feargal Ward

The former chief financial officer of the holding company for Greg Kavanagh’s businesses has settled his Workplace Relations Commission claim at the eleventh hour.

Adrian Watson, who worked for the well-known developer’s Structured Marshalled Investments (SMIL) firm for two years and is still listed as a director there, claimed he was owed in the region of €13,000 in outstanding salary.

His case against SMIL was due to be heard last Thursday...

