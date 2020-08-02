Sunday August 2, 2020
Developer Kavanagh is sued over Dublin city centre development

Wicklow man claims the businessman breached contract over joint purchase of property on Grand Canal Street Lower

2nd August, 2020
Greg Kavanagh is being sued for breach of contract relating to a Dublin city centre development. Picture: Feargal Ward

Greg Kavanagh, the Irish property developer and businessman, is being sued by a Wicklow man in the High Court for alleged breach of contract relating to a city centre development.

Fergal Doyle, who resides at Brittas Bay, claims that he entered into an agreement with Kavanagh to jointly purchase property on Grand Canal Street Lower in Dublin.

Doyle claims that Kavanagh, who lives on Bath Avenue in Dublin 4, was to build three houses on...

