Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Design For Life: How do I deal with a rogue employee?

This week our expert advises how to handle the tricky situation of when you suspect a key member of staff is stealing from you

4th October, 2020
If you do discover an employee has been stealing from you, you have a statutory and positive obligation to notify the Gardaí – which would be difficult in a small town where there is personal history

Dear Expert,

I’m the owner of a small company in rural Ireland. I have reason to suspect that a key employee has been fiddling the books, along with overcharging some of our customers and pocketing the extra himself. A couple of my regular customers have said to me that they didn’t think they should have been charged what they were.

I’m not sure how long this has gone on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

'Insolvency is on the horizon’ for New Look, court hears

Landlords in Liffey Valley, Navan, Mullingar and Ballincollig claim the retailer, which has 27 shops in Ireland, is using the impact of Covid-19 as a ‘cynical and contrived’ opportunity to reduce rents in the long term

Róisín Burke | 6 hours ago

Ex-Rehab employee receives €10,000 payout over bullying allegation

Annette Roberts, who had worked for the company since 2001, won her case on appeal at the Labour Court

Barry J Whyte | 6 hours ago

FBD fighting pub test cases to ‘defend the integrity of insurance contract’

Interim chief executive tells staff the company does not enter lightly into legal cases but has a duty to customers and shareholders

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago