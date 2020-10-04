Design For Life: How do I deal with a rogue employee?

Dear Expert,
I’m the owner of a small company in rural Ireland. I have reason to suspect that a key employee has been fiddling the books, along with overcharging some of our customers and pocketing the extra himself. A couple of my regular customers have said to me that they didn’t think they should have been charged what they were.
I’m not sure how long this has gone on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team