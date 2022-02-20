Department of Education accused of wasting €432k on Leaving Cert case
The department attempted in vain to prevent two home-schooled students from receiving calculated grades for the exams
The Department of Education has been accused of wasting €432,000 of public money in its failed attempt to prevent two home-schooled Leaving Cert students getting calculated grades.
It challenged the attempt of Elijah Burke, then aged 18, from Co Mayo, and Naomi Power, then aged 17, from Co Kilkenny, to receive calculated grades for Leaving Cert 2020.
Both students had been home-schooled by their mothers. The students were given the option of sitting the Leaving Cert in November...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
More than 40 lawsuits set to be filed against Dublin crèche
The cases regarding alleged child neglect are being taken against Hyde & Seek, which was the subject of an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast in 2019
DCC calls on Ronan group to drop ‘moot’ case over Pigeon House tender
Ronan Group Real Estate launched case against council over alleged unfair bidding process for contract to develop the power station at Poolbeg into residential property and a visitor attraction
Davy 16 defendant gets separate legal team as ‘all of them have fallen out’
Tony O’Connor, who is one of the so-called ‘Davy-16’, was previously represented by Meagher Solicitors, a firm which was on record for all of the former senior executives when the case was first launched last year
Ireland criticised for sending people to prison for not paying fines
Some 285 people were imprisoned for the non-payment of fines in 2020