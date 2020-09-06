Dentons vows to ‘scare’ rivals as it opens its Dublin office

Dentons Ireland, the world’s largest law firm, has made a statement of intent by announcing the recruitment of two senior partners to its “elite” team on the same day that it officially opened its doors on Dawson Street in Dublin.

In a continuation of the strategy to hire the best-known solicitors from Dublin’s blue-chip firms, Eavan Saunders, managing partner of Dentons Ireland, once again poached from the top. Restructuring and insolvency...