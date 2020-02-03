Dentons continues poaching spree with William Fry partner

The world’s biggest law firm has poached another senior partner from an Irish blue-chip law firm.
Dentons Ireland is following through on its promise to hire from the top tier of lawyers in the country by announcing today that Shane O’Donnell, head of corporate at William Fry, will be joining its ranks.
O‘Donnell has been head of corporate for the last five years and his loss will be a blow to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team