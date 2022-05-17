Subscribe Today
Defendants in Clarkson hotel case accused of failing to comply with court orders

Gradual Investments in legal suit against Cudsea, a company in which Conor Clarkson – owner of 2005 Cheltenham winner Kicking King – is a director

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
17th May, 2022
Conor Clarkson owns the now-retired Kicking King, the horse that won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2005. Picture: PA

Defendants in a case over the transfer of a €1.75 million hotel have been accused of failing to comply with a High Court order.

Gradual Investments Limited, a property investment company, is embroiled in legal proceedings against Cudsea, a company in which Conor Clarkson, a Celtic Tiger-era developer and horse racing figure, is a director. The case relates to a dispute over rent for a pub premises in south Dublin.

Cudsea entered into a lease...

