Davy claims developer Kearney’s new legal action is ‘opportunistic’

Davy, the embattled stockbroking firm, has dismissed fresh claims made by the developer Patrick Kearney as “entirely opportunistic”, and said it will fully defend the current proceedings that Kearney has instigated against it.

In a series of letters, which have been seen by the Business Post, solicitors for Davy have claimed that Kearney was “fully aware” that the O’Connell Partnership involved Davy employees.

The O’Connell Partnership was a group...