Davy claims developer Kearney’s new legal action is ‘opportunistic’

Solicitors for the stockbroking firm wrote that the developer was ‘fully aware’ of the involvement of Davy employees in the O’Connell Partnership

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
Roisin Burke

Roisin Burke

 @roisinmburke
16th May, 2021
Davy claims developer Kearney’s new legal action is ‘opportunistic’
Patrick Kearney: Davy is defending the proceedings the developer has taken against it.

Davy, the embattled stockbroking firm, has dismissed fresh claims made by the developer Patrick Kearney as “entirely opportunistic”, and said it will fully defend the current proceedings that Kearney has instigated against it.

In a series of letters, which have been seen by the Business Post, solicitors for Davy have claimed that Kearney was “fully aware” that the O’Connell Partnership involved Davy employees.

The O’Connell Partnership was a group...

