Davy claims developer Kearney’s new legal action is ‘opportunistic’
Solicitors for the stockbroking firm wrote that the developer was ‘fully aware’ of the involvement of Davy employees in the O’Connell Partnership
Davy, the embattled stockbroking firm, has dismissed fresh claims made by the developer Patrick Kearney as “entirely opportunistic”, and said it will fully defend the current proceedings that Kearney has instigated against it.
In a series of letters, which have been seen by the Business Post, solicitors for Davy have claimed that Kearney was “fully aware” that the O’Connell Partnership involved Davy employees.
The O’Connell Partnership was a group...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
US equity firm is trying to ‘wrest control’ of Strong Roots, court hears
Goode Partners, which invested more than €15 million in the Irish plant-based food makers, is claiming an agreement has been breached
Magan loses bid to avoid legal bill for Castletown Cox case
Judge rejects bankrupt Tory peer and former BoI director’s request that no costs be applied to him for High Court appeal
High Court dismisses Facebook’s attempt to block DPC data probe
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has been given the green light to proceed with an inquiry that could lead to a ban on Facebook’s data transfers from the European Union to the United States
‘Health-led’ drug diversion scheme to be rolled out by the government this year
The Health Diversion Programme, which allows for those found with small quantities of drugs to be directed to the health service instead of being prosecuted, will be rolled out in five locations in 2021