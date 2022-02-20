Subscribe Today
Davy 16 defendant gets separate legal team as ‘all of them have fallen out’

Tony O’Connor, who is one of the so-called ‘Davy-16’, was previously represented by Meagher Solicitors, a firm which was on record for all of the former senior executives when the case was first launched last year

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
20th February, 2022
The lawsuit has been taken by Paddy Kearney, a Northern Ireland developer, who is suing Davy and 16 former senior executives at the stockbroker

A former senior executive in Davy stockbrokers, who is alleged to be a central figure in the infamous Anglo bond deal in 2014, has hired separate legal representation to his co-defendants.

Tony O’Connor, who is one of the so-called “Davy-16”, was previously represented by Meagher Solicitors, a firm which was on record for all of the former senior executives when the case was first launched last year. He is now being represented by Crowley Millar, another...

