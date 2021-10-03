Dáil vote on Ceta to be delayed until legal actions run course

A ratification vote in the Dáil on a controversial trade deal between Canada and Europe will be delayed until all legal challenges against it have run their course, which is likely to be next year, the Business Post has learned.

A High Court case against the constitutionality of the the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta), lodged during the summer by Lynn Boylan, the Sinn Féin senator, has not yet been given...