Sunday August 30, 2020
Creche chain at centre of RTÉ exposé is sued for battery of infant

The boy was 11 months old when he was allegedly assaulted at the Hyde & Seek creche in Drumcondra in Dublin

30th August, 2020
2
The Hyde and Seek creche in Drumcondra in Dublin: couple taking a case alleging ‘wrongful assault and battery’ of an infant. Picture: Colin Keegan

A chain of creches at the centre of an RTÉ Investigates exposé is being sued in the High Court for “wrongful assault and battery” of an infant who was 11 months old when he was placed in its care.

It is claimed that the child, whose parents are taking the case on his behalf, has “suffered and continues to suffer severe personal injuries,” as a consequence of his “mistreatment” by the staff...

