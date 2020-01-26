Cox claim ‘incredible’, O‘Flynn tells court

The most senior people in the O’Flynn Group of companies met in a Dublin hotel in January 2015 for a strategy day.
They were meeting to discuss plans to “reinvigorate their business” as they entered the first stages of their high-profile settlement with Carbon Finance, a vehicle of Blackstone, the US investment giant that had bought their loans from Nama.
The High Court heard that on the agenda for the strategy day...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team