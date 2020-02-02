Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cox ‘bet against us’ and had ‘plan B in place, O’Flynn Group boss tells court

High Court hears developer believes former employee had been working on a rival project for a year before resigning

2nd February, 2020
Michael O’Flynn at the High Court: several companies in the Flynn Group are suing former employees over a development which was pursued outside of the company Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Members of the O’Flynn Group’s senior team were in the Evershed offices on Earlsford Terrace when they heard the “shocking news” that Patrick Cox, the investment director of the group’s British arm, was resigning, the High Court has heard.

It was April 2015 and the O’Flynn group of companies was finally reaching a period of peace after a tumultuous legal battle with US private equity giant Blackstone,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cox claim ‘incredible’, O‘Flynn tells court

High Court hears the developer claim that former employees made €12.5m on a student accommodation project which the O‘Flynn Group claimed should have been developed by itself

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago

Doctor settles defamation action against Newstalk and Kelly

The legal action by Dr Thomas Edward Gabriel Stewart against the radio station and presenter was taken almost two years ago

Rosanna Cooney | 1 week ago

Pat Cox’s son accused by former employer of profiting from confidential information

Property developer Michael O’Flynn accuses investment manager Patrick Cox in the High Court of poaching information, projects and personnel to set up his own company

Rosanna Cooney | 2 weeks ago