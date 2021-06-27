Subscribe Today
Cowen calls for ban on judicial reviews of housing projects

Fianna Fáil TD said emergency action was needed to stop legal actions from stalling developments

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th June, 2021
Barry Cowen of Fianna Fáil: ‘If you want to solve housing, we need to make a few hard choices.’ Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Barry Cowen has called for the suspension of judicial reviews of planning permissions in a bid that he believes will help tackle the housing crisis.

Many housing developments with planning permission have been held up for years by legal actions from local residents, while some individuals have repeatedly objected to developments all over the country.

The Fianna Fáil TD told the Business Post that the suspension of judicial reviews had to form part of the...

