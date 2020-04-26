Covid-19 laws could protect all commercial tenants from eviction

All commercial tenants could be protected from eviction as an unintended consequence of the emergency Covid-19 legislation introduced last month.

In a first of its kind case last Thursday, the legislation was used to secure an interim injunction for a furniture business, Design Features Ltd, which claimed it was being unlawfully evicted under the act.

“While the legislation probably intended to exclude commercial arrangements, we believed that the wording did not do that,” David O’Riordan,...