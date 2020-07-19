Sunday July 19, 2020
Covid-19 crisis causes huge headache over annual leave

New data from Clare company HRLocker shows the pandemic caused a large backlog in holidays owed to employees at 500 companies

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
19th July, 2020
“Employers should know that if somebody is cancelling leave because their holiday has been cancelled, it doesn’t mean you as an employer have to let them cancel the leave

Irish businesses are facing potential disruption over annual leave later this year, data compiled by HRLocker has revealed.

Analysis of 500 companies by HRLocker, a Co Clare-based human-resources software company, showed that during the height of the coronavirus lockdown in April and May, employees made only 26,000 requests to take annual leave.

During the same two-month period in 2019, roughly 41,000 requests were submitted to take annual leave at the same companies. The data for May 2020...

