Sunday May 10, 2020
Courts bring in extra Covid-19 precautions to enable more hearings

Court presidents announce plans to clear case backlogs as restrictions continue

10th May, 2020
Frank Clarke, the Chief Justice, has said it was ‘unrealistic to anticipate that all courtrooms in all courthouses will be able to operate at or near the level which existed prior to the crisis’

The courts service is set to implement new Covid-19 safety measures that will allow for “many more physical hearings”, Chief Justice Frank Clarke has said.

The safety measures will include screens for judges, staff and witnesses, along with floor markings and 2m distancing signage.

Already in some courtrooms, the measures are expected to last into the second half of 2021.

