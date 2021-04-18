Court tells Nephin founder to obtain an independent valuation of the firm

One of the founders of Nephin Whiskey has been told by a High Court judge to prepare an independent valuation to put a price on the company.

It is the latest development in a dispute between Mark Quick and his co-founders, Jude and Paul Davis, which was first reported by this newspaper in January.

Last month, Quick initiated legal action against the Davises under section 212 of the Companies Act, which relates to shareholder oppression claims.