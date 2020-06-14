Court reserves judgment in €1.64bn Perrigo tax case

A potential €1.64 billion windfall to the exchequer is not in the national interest or the common good, the Commercial Court has been told.

The drugs giant Perrigo’s challenge to Revenue’s €1.64 billion tax assessment concluded on Friday and Mr Justice Denis McDonald reserved his judgment.

In his concluding remarks, Paul Sreenan SC, representing Perrigo, said that the Revenue were “happy” to attract the company to move its business to Ireland...