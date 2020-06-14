Court reserves judgment in €1.64bn Perrigo tax case

A potential €1.64 billion windfall to the exchequer is not in the national interest or the common good, the Commercial Court has been told.
The drugs giant Perrigo’s challenge to Revenue’s €1.64 billion tax assessment concluded on Friday and Mr Justice Denis McDonald reserved his judgment.
In his concluding remarks, Paul Sreenan SC, representing Perrigo, said that the Revenue were “happy” to attract the company to move its business to Ireland...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team